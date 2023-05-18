National Bank Financial Boosts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target to C$12.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$12.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CGIFF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.25. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,366. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $7.64.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.