Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,852,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.38% of Nasdaq worth $113,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

NDAQ traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.84. 709,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.21. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,153.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

