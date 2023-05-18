NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

NanoXplore Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NNXPF remained flat at $2.04 during trading on Monday. 3,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,602. NanoXplore has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

