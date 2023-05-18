NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

NC opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.80. NACCO Industries has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.53 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.40%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 361.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NACCO Industries in the first quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

