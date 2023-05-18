NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.
NACCO Industries Trading Up 0.8 %
NC opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.80. NACCO Industries has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.53 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.40%.
NACCO Industries Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of NACCO Industries
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 361.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NACCO Industries in the first quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NACCO Industries Company Profile
NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NACCO Industries (NC)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.