N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.77 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Approximately 120,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 615,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.83 ($0.02).

N4 Pharma Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.00 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 27.81, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.04.

N4 Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops novel silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for N4 Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N4 Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.