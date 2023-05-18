MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,048,781 Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)

MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,048,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,159,000. Vicarious Surgical makes up 2.1% of MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd owned 2.49% of Vicarious Surgical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter worth $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Vicarious Surgical news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 18,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $53,100.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 972,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,303.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip Liang purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 251,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,820.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 18,830 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $53,100.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 972,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,303.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 285,725 shares of company stock valued at $621,994 and have sold 82,025 shares valued at $218,770. Insiders own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Price Performance

Shares of RBOT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 64,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,561. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vicarious Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.