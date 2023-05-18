MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. MSCI comprises approximately 2.1% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in MSCI were worth $15,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $463.31. 50,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,713. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $517.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $379.63 and a one year high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.50.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

