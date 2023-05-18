MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in Snap-on by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Snap-on by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total value of $502,047.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,910.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,884 shares of company stock worth $14,194,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $261.07. The stock had a trading volume of 112,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,569. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $265.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.86.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.57.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

