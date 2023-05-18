MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. Apartment Income REIT accounts for 0.7% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy purchased 2,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at $387,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIRC. Mizuho increased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.15. 225,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,494. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

