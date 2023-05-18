MQS Management LLC Takes $575,000 Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.22.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.73. 258,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,442. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

