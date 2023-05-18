MQS Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,118,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,239,000 after purchasing an additional 301,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 90,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of LEG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.64. The stock had a trading volume of 136,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.