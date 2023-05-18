MQS Management LLC Purchases 13,769 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

MQS Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 128.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.60. 3,269,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,500,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. Susquehanna cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.24.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

