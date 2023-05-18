MQS Management LLC Makes New $710,000 Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,403. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

