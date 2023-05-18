MQS Management LLC Increases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 5,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 22,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 401,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,913,000 after purchasing an additional 28,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,124,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Shares of PRU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.13. 633,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

