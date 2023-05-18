MQS Management LLC Has $630,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

MQS Management LLC increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 141.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Diageo by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Diageo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 402,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.10) to GBX 3,700 ($46.35) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.89) to GBX 4,890 ($61.26) in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.37) to GBX 4,200 ($52.61) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,022.22.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.39. 166,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.32. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $194.04.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

