MQS Management LLC Buys 10,994 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 107.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Avnet makes up about 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avnet by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,463,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,445,000 after acquiring an additional 184,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avnet by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,934,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,737,000 after purchasing an additional 458,855 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,911,000 after purchasing an additional 359,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 93,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 56,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,353,799.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AVT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 130,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

