MQS Management LLC Acquires New Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. CDW comprises 0.7% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in CDW by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

CDW Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDW traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.39. The company had a trading volume of 274,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,740. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.05.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

