Morgan Stanley Downgrades Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) to Equal Weight

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $121.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $127.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CFR traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.77. The stock had a trading volume of 100,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,896. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.75 and its 200-day moving average is $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $92.55 and a one year high of $160.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,989.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bobby Berman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,200 shares of company stock worth $2,608,696 over the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 520.5% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Articles

