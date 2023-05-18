Moonbeam One Day Volume Reaches $2.90 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 18th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $184.76 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00054730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00040041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019406 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,067,881,728 coins and its circulating supply is 641,715,961 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

