Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 6.7% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.10% of Moody’s worth $50,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.80.

Insider Activity

Moody’s Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $310.30. The company had a trading volume of 72,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,984. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.33.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

