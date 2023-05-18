Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $223.64

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 223.64 ($2.80) and traded as high as GBX 266.40 ($3.34). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 263.20 ($3.30), with a volume of 1,506,666 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MONY shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.26) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.26) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.88) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 250 ($3.13).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 253.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 223.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,026.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

