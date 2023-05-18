monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $170.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on monday.com from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on monday.com from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on monday.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.06.

monday.com stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.69. The stock had a trading volume of 549,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,625. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -79.03 and a beta of 0.84.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.63 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that monday.com will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in monday.com by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in monday.com by 9.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in monday.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in monday.com by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

