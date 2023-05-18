Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage comprises approximately 2.7% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 509,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 37,055 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 87,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 67,262 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 112,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 32,310 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $61.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $66.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.87.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.