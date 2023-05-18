MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

MKS Instruments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. MKS Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.54. 818,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,430. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $125.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.76. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,689,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.