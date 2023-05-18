Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Shares Up 11.8%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 47,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 10,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of C$51.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

