Mizuho Cuts Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target to $50.00

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLXGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 246,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,003. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 100,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $3,186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,972,777.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $3,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,972,777.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 32,500 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $1,036,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,122.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 620,553 shares of company stock worth $19,996,627. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,223,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 836,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,924,000 after acquiring an additional 235,683 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 655,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after acquiring an additional 183,128 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,202,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

