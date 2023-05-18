Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 326 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,262,000. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.01. 1,591,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,832,250. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.24. The firm has a market cap of $291.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

