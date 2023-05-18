Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 123 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,992,000 after purchasing an additional 290,287 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.4 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.78. 206,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,984. The stock has a market cap of $379.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.