Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 995,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,183. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.33. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

