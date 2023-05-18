Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,589 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.39. 1,219,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,057,625. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average is $102.87. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.33 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

