Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Pool by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Pool by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

POOL traded up $5.74 on Thursday, hitting $349.03. The company had a trading volume of 53,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,089. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.93. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $423.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.20.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

