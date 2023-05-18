Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Insider Activity at Chubb

Chubb Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.89. 215,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.65%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

