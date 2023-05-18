Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.0% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $10.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $661.24. 233,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $655.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $695.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

