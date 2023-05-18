Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 44,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.3 %

KO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,669,538. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $272.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average is $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,473 shares of company stock worth $33,992,699 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.



