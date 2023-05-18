Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 577 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group accounts for about 1.3% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after buying an additional 820,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,096,000 after buying an additional 440,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,998,000 after purchasing an additional 325,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE WEC traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $89.89. 552,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.10. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.10.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

