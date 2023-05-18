Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,023,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 219,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,099,000 after purchasing an additional 65,627 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FICO traded up $7.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $756.72. The company had a trading volume of 48,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,646. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $371.52 and a 1-year high of $762.73. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $706.27 and a 200-day moving average of $648.14.

A number of research firms have commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $655.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $778.71.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

