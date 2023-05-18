Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 1.2% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $95.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,103. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

