Mitch Reback Sells 4,526 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) CFO Mitch Reback sold 4,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $42,815.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 624,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,991.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mitch Reback also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $50,231.30.

Shares of SG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.51. 1,284,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,275. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.61. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. Sweetgreen’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the third quarter valued at $6,156,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 501.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,070 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen downgraded Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

