Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.13 and last traded at $43.27. Approximately 283,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,081,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 3,901.06%. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,943 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,692,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,269,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 60,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 15,183 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

