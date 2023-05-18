Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 4,361 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.45% of Acuity Brands worth $23,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 2.5 %

AYI opened at $159.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.31. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. Analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 632 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

