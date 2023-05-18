Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,569 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.74.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,853 shares of company stock worth $1,356,455. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

