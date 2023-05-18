Mirador Capital Partners LP Takes $202,000 Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

RITM stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.79.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.32%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

