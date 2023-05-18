Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 149 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 326,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,799 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 42,624 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $110.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $138.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

