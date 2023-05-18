Mirador Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,266,000 after acquiring an additional 214,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,448,000 after purchasing an additional 204,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period.

VB opened at $186.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

