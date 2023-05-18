Mirador Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,638 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Generac by 568.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,719,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,560. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $116.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $299.85.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.39.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.