Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $242,000 Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 10.2 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

WAL opened at $34.81 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

