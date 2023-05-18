Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Southern were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after buying an additional 3,653,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after buying an additional 1,391,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,661,000 after buying an additional 1,313,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,223,000 after buying an additional 1,115,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Southern by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,037,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,517,000 after buying an additional 841,094 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,059,966.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,898.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,917 shares of company stock worth $6,889,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

SO stock opened at $70.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

