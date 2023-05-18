Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 326 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oikos Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,982,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,711,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after buying an additional 267,750 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,592,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $19,980,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $137.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.27. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.