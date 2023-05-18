Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 724,400 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 776,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 778,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Minera Alamos Stock Up 4.7 %

OTCMKTS MAIFF opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30. Minera Alamos has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

Minera Alamos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.