Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Trading Down 1.6%

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60.50 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.76). 16,925 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 12,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.77).

The firm has a market capitalization of £60.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3,025.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.78.

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company also provides various solutions for performance management; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

